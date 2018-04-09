Former Premier League ref says Propper red card was correct

Davy Propper is sent off against Huddersfield. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Davy Propper is sent off against Huddersfield. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says Anthony Taylor was right to send off Davy Propper in Brighton's draw with Huddersfield on Saturday.

Propper was dismissed for a tackle on Jonathan Hogg in the 1-1 draw and Gallagher, speaking on Ref Watch on Sky Sports News, said he had spoken to other referees about the incident and they all felt it was a red card.

Dutch midfielder Propper felt it was a harsh decision but Huddersfield boss David Wagner said after the game it was a dangerous tackle.

Gallagher said: "He (Propper) has been given a red card because he has gone sideways and then caught him (Hogg) with his studs on the ankle.

"Both players slid in and I spoke to some other referees over the weekend and that was the conclusion - he got a red card because he went in with his studs showing and caught him on the ankle."