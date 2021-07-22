Former West Ham United and Leicester City attacker one of two new forwards in at Burgess Hill Town

Daniel Uchechi has joined Burgess Hill Town from Sussex rivals East Grinstead Town. Pictures courtesy of Burgess Hill Town Football Club

The Hillians have snapped up attacking duo Daniel Uchechi and Lewis Finney.

Nigerian forward Uchechi, who had a brief spell at The More Than Tyres Stadium in March 2020, has signed from East Grinstead Town.

The 31-year-old marksman began his career at Charlton Athletic, enjoying six-years at The Valley between 2003 and 2009, before making the switch to West Ham United

Lewis Finney has arrived at the Hillians following a prolific spell at Lancing

Uchechi was released by the Hammers in the summer of 2010, and returned to Nigeria.

While at Nigeria National League side FC Dender, Uchechi was loaned out to Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday during the 2011-12 campaign. The striker made one appearance during his spells at both the Foxes and the Owls.

Scottish club Aberdeen signed Uchechi on a six-month contract in 2012. The Nigerian made a solitary appearance for the Pittodrie outfit.

The striker then left the UK to play for Swedish sides AFC United and Dalkurd FF, and German club BSV Hürtürkel.

Uchechi returned to Britain in 2016 to play for Boreham Wood. The 31-year-old enjoyed brief spells at Hendon, Hampton & Richmond Borough, Cray Wanderers, South Park and Hornchurch before he arrived at Hill in 2020.

The Nigerian made two appearance for the Hillians before he moved to East Grinstead Town. Uchechi made six appearances for the Wasps last season.

Forward Finney joins Burgess Hill from Isthmian South East new boys Lancing.

Finney hit a mind-blowing 49 goals in 42 appearances for the Lancers during the curtailed 2019-20 SCFL Premier Division campaign.

The striker also played for the Hillian’s near-neighbours and rivals Haywards Heath Town in 2018-19 and Eastbourne Town.

Meanwhile, Saturday saw Hill win 2-0 at Barking in a pre-season friendly. Goals in either half from Jordi Ndozid and Finney secured the win for the Hillians.

Burgess Hill Town then recorded a thumping 6-0 victory at Alfold on Tuesday night.

Pat Harding (two) and Uchechi put the Hillians a three goals to the good at the break, before Josh Spinks and Max Miller (two) wrapped up a convincing Hill win in the second half.