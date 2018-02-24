Forner Leyton Orient star Cox is working so hard on his comeback says Crawley Town boss Kewell

Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell has spoken about the welcome problems he faces to choosing his team each week, such is the competition among his talented squad to wear the Reds shirt.

Not everyone is able to play each week and with a good-sized squad of around 22 and no reserve team, it is inevitable some will have to sit out matches on the sidelines.

Reds are currently hitting top form and Saturday’s excellent 3-1 victory against seventh-placed Lincoln City underlining how tough it is to choose a starting XI.

Kewell stressed that such excellent performances leave some talented players, such as Dean Cox, chomping at the bit to play.

Kewell said: “There’s players in there that I want to play.

“It’s hard because everyone is training well and pushing for their places.

“I have to make tough calls but that’s why we’re in this job.

“Sometimes players aren’t going to play, because someone else is going to have a better role against a certain team. It’s a very difficult decision.

“Dean (Cox) is doing excellent in training. He’s got to work well. He had time off for a couple of months and it’s very hard to come back.

“I know how hard it is to come back after two months, it takes a very long time and when you see your team at a different level it takes time and he understands that but he gets his head down and he works hard.”