From buying tickets in the snow, to defeat in the sunshine: When Crawley Town last played Stoke City - picture special
Crawley Town will host Stoke City on Tuesday September 23 in the Carabao Cup third round.
But it only seems like yesterday when they hosted the Potters - then in the Premier League - in the FA Cup fifth round in 2012. Reds fans queued in the snow to get tickets before Tony Pulis' side ran out 2-0 winners on a sunny February day. Here are Jon Rigby's pictures from the match and the day the tickets went on sale..
The scenes were reminiscent of the year before when Reds fans queued up for Mannchester United tickets.