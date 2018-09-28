Gabriele Cioffi tips Crawley Town youngsters to succeed with ‘hard work’

Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi has tipped his youngsters to make it in professional football, provided they work hard on their talent.

Speaking to the Crawley Observer the Italian quoted Forest Green manager Mark Cooper’s assessment of the Red Devils’ squad.

Cioffi said: “The Forest Green Rovers manager described us really well, we have some good, experienced players, some who play with personality and some who play with rough talent.

“Ashley Nathaniel-George, Panutche Camara, Brian Galach, Tarryn Allarakhia, David Sesay and Reece Grego-Cox are players with a lot of potential, players who can show their skill.”

Cioffi is confident he can help to develop them on but believes how far they go is up to them.

He said: “Yes, obviously I am here for this reason (to improve them).

“Everything comes through hard work, hard work and hard work; no other medicine.

“It’s up to them how much they trust their dream, their daily effort.

“But I am quite sure they will reach their goal.”

