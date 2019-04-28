Golden opportunity wasted for Burgess Hill Town

When you are fighting for your Bostik Premier League life two points from a final 12 is all you need to know as to why Burgess Hill Town have dropped through the trap door.

And in all truth gives you a snap shot of four seasons of tittering on the brink. Too many ugly reversals.

Bostik Premier represents a very high level of football which brings you into contact many illustrious non league clubs with pedigree and proud histories.

Over the past four years we have had the proud opportunity to visit some fantastic stadiums to play teams like Leatherhead, Margate, Lowestoft, Folkstone, Havant and Waterlooville, Dorking, Dulwich, Billericay, Enfield, Harrow, Worthing the list goes on and on.

Having lived and breathed that journey I wanted it to continue and feel gutted, annoyed and in turmoil this morning.

This column has always tried to give a fair reflection on our status over the years from the poor to moments of high celebration.

I have never expected miracles from the club at this level but have always maintained that a relegation would be a disaster. Back in August my first column of the season was one of optimisms for a life comfortably mid table.

Unfortunately, after a sorry autumn of poor results Ian Chapman had to leave us. Simon Wormull (Head Coach) started well and after a new year’s day win at Lewes we were all looking towards that mid table slot. However, we couldn’t maintain that vibe and a further barrage of losses have taken their toll.

I have the most utmost respect for every person around the Green Elephants stadium from Chairman Kevin Newell, management, players, officials and our massive fan base. We are brilliant organisation who in general on the up. However, I feel we all have to look deep into our souls and ask the question.

Could I have done more? Putting it out there again there is no excuse for Burgess Hill Town to be dropping into Bostik South East! None of us should be accepting of this situation without a feeling of despair and perhaps a pang of guilt.

However, we move on to the next exciting chapter in our history as we take on endless trips down the A2 into Kent and make the decamp to Footes Lanes, Guernsey. There are positives to take with us.

Our fan base has moved on from a quiet assembly to one of the nosiest in the Bostik family. Two young fans George and Jack have orchestrated massed group called the Alliance who now follow the team both home and away. They sing for ninety mins and are a real credit to the club. Secondly Kevin Newell has announced exciting plans for a new home facility. Leaving Leylands Park will be a rift, but we all know its past its best.

I hate wasting opportunities in life and had we survived one more season Burgess Hill Town might of soon been Conference South candidates. Now we have to go back to the brutal surrounds of South East. No disrespect to that division but getting back out of it is going to take something very special indeed.

Enjoy you summer everyone, by mid-August I will be full of hope and optimism once more.