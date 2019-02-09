Graves last-minute goal wins it for Haywards Heath Town, Burgess Hill Town lose at Enfield

Haywards Heath Town left it late to claim all three points against Herne Bay today while Burgess Hill Town lost 3-1 at Enfield Town.

Karl Oliyide gave Enfield a 29th minute lead before Jared Rance equalised just three minutes later. But two second half goals from Billy Bricknell handed the home side the win.

The club tweeted after: "A spirited performance from the Hillians, but nevertheless we leave the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium empty handed."

Tom Graves scored an 89th minute for Haywards Heath Town as they came back from 1-0 down at home to Herne Bay to win 2-1.

A 40th minute Thomas Carlton gave Herne Bay the lead but Alex Laing equalised on 70 minutes before Graves popped up with the winner.

Hassocks had a torrid time in the first half against Loxwood, going into the break 3-0 down. But goals from Harvey Entiknapp, George Brown, and Spencer Slaughter claimed a point for the Robins

