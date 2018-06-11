Hanbury buzzing as Heath celebrate amazing season

Hanbury Stadium was buzzing on Friday evening as a huge amount players, friends, family and supporters came together to celebrate Heath’s incredible double-winning season and to see the presentation of awards to the senior and under 18 teams.

For the first team, the Young Player of the Season was awarded to Joel Daly and it didn’t stop there for the Heath starlet who was also voted as the Players’ Player of the Season.

Shuan Saunders and Jamie Weston. Haywards Heath Town FC presentation. Picture by Peter Chapman

Afterwards, Daly said: “I’m over the moon to win. It’s the biggest compliment you can get by having your teammates voting for Players’ Player. I’m just delighted.”

His manager added: “Joel’s award is totally deserved, he’s a 9 out of 10 every week. His attitude has been spot on and he’s a superb lad, so I’m not surprised that the players chose him as their player of the season.”

Shaun Saunders chose midfielder Scott Chamberlain as his Manager’s Player of the season.

Shaun explained his choice, saying: “I think Scott’s been immaculate for us all season. His attitude has been first class and his performances have been consistent.

Shaun Saunders and Scott ChamberlaIn. Haywards Heath Town FC presentation. Picture by Peter Chapman

“He’s been a great player for us and he’s fantastic”

The Supporters’ Player of the Season award was presented to Jamie Weston.

After picking up the award, Jamie said: “It was really good to win the award and to get the supporters’ approval.

“It’s always nice to be appreciated by the people that pay to come along and watch.

Shaun Saunders and Joel Daly. Haywards Heath Town FC presentation. Picture by Peter Chapman

“It was massive to win the two trophies this season but its nice to get a bit of individual recognition too. Thank you to everyone who voted for me.”

Shaun Saunders said: Jamie’s a fan favourite here, everybody loves Jamie. He’s had a great season and he’s been consistent for the three years that I’ve been here. Great player.”

Tom Graves picked up the Respect Award from the club’s Respect Officer Doug Austin-Jones.

Haywards Heath Under 18s Award Winners:

Most Improved Player: Daniel Blain

The Golden Boot: Ryan Murphy

Manager’s Player Of The Season: Matt Llewellyn

Players’ Player of the Season: Ben Rakabopa

Respect award: Sonny Southwell and Connor Gosh

Special Awards: Both Frank Dorman and Roy Staughton were recognised by the club for all their efforts behind the scenes that most aren’t aware of.

The club also paid a big thank you to Mark, Roy, Tony Hilman, Daz, Shaun, Mick, Anne and all the others that helped organise the presentation evening and for setting up the venue.

New contract talks with goalkeepers as Albion thank departing five



Brighton midfielder surprised as Manchester City star Sane is left out of Germany's World Cup squad