Happy to see Crawley Town beat Leeds United and Derby County again - but there are better times ahead for Reds

Don’t get me wrong, I was as happy as any Red Devil to watch again the Derby highlights and the entire Leeds game but I have a feeling there are even better times ahead for us.

We are still in the top half as we prepare for the long trip to Carlisle, whether it be by car, coach, train or Ifollow with midweek results seeing us drop only one place to 12th.

Crawley Town celebrate a goal against Leeds United in the famous win last year

The mood is positive all around the club at the moment, despite injuries to Ludwig Francillette and Will Ferry and there is a real feeling that we now have strength in depth, which has only been reinforced by the loan signing of midfielder Caleb Watts from Southampton.

Someone once said “You start with a point, the very least you should finish with is a point”. Well, that’s what we did, so why do I feel slightly disappointed.

I’m disappointed because according to the stats we probably deserved more.

I’m disappointed because I know how the amazing away supporters must be feeling as they start the longest journey home. Most of all I’m disappointed for Ashley Nadesan, because he could have had a brace but missed a penalty on 74 minutes, and I hope he picks himself up for Tuesday night and the New Town Derby.

These sorts of things happen, but it’s in the past now and must be forgotten about without haste.

Another disappointing incident was the shortened introduction of new loanee Caleb Watts who, after being brought on for Sam Matthews in the 63rd minute, was replaced himself, just eighteen minutes later, by Archie Davies because of an injury.

This afternoon (Saturday) I “watched” the game unfold on the BBC Sports Website and, like the 15-year-old that I still think I am, I jumped for joy when Ashley put us ahead in the twenty fifth minute and almost repated the same leap when I noticed that we had won a penalty with seventeen minutes to go. Just as I started my jump for joy the next input came through “Penalty missed”.

My wife and daughter-in-law looked at me in a state of bewilderment, but managed to refrain from saying “Never mind, it’s only a game”.

Being a Crawley Town and England fan, what happened in the remaining minutes was just another one of those life lessons I have endured throughout my football watching life, and no doubt will continue to experience until I go to sit with my dad and watch the likes of Stan Matthews, Bobby Moore, Roy Jennings and Ernie Cooksey displaying their heavenly skills for all eternity.

Yes, we conceded a goal in the third minute of added on time, but such is the Noli Cedere spirit shown by our team Reece Grego-Cox almost won the game two minutes later.

So, how do we assess where we are at this point of the season?

We are just six points off sixth place with two games in hand on Newport, after having beaten the then second-placed team in their own back yard and held a team with slightly better recent form than ourselves, once again on their own ground.

Looking the other way, we are thirteen points off the relegation places, once again with two games in hand on Scunthorpe. When you read this (in print) we will have also played Stevenage on Tuesday night, who currently sit in 21st place eight points below us, having played two games more.

They achieved a three all home draw against Sutton United today (Saturday), so there is no room for complacency in the Crawley camp, but, knowing John Yems and his squad that shouldn’t be a problem.

I will be attending this game courtesy of Herbert’s tours and Thameslink and am absolutely looking forward to a Red Devils victory, playing in light blue, which will take us up to 10th place with the second-best team in the league, both in recent and season long form, Tranmere Rovers, due to visit us on January 22.