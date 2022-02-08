Harrogate Town v Crawley Town preview: Reds looking to get over late heartbreaks in Yorkshire

Goals in stoppage time have seen Crawley drop four points in their last two games in what has ultimately ruined good performances.

Their opponents Harrogate jumped above Crawley in the league at the weekend as they grabbed a 2-0 win at home to Bradford City.

That saw Harrogate move up to 11th while Crawley dropped to 14th but could’ve been 9th if they held on against both Swindon and Stevenage.

Despite only picking up two points it was two good performances for the majority of these two games, but the Reds let themselves down in the final moments of both games.

If they play the way they did in the first half of both games for 90 minutes Crawley will certainly have a very good shot at getting three points in Harrogate.

The Sulphurites have been inconsistent this season, after having a very impressive start to the campaign they’ve drifted off into mid table.

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond causes a serious threat from Harrogate and it was his brace that gave them a 2-0 victory at the weekend. The winger has seven league goals to his name this season.

Luke Armstrong and Jack Muldoon are Harrogate’s other leading marksmen with nine goals each and make a deadly attack.

Crawley’s new signings impressed at the weekend with Isaac Hutchinson and Aramide Oteh having very impressive debuts in the 62 minutes they were on the pitch for.

The pair made a good account of themselves and are certainly in with a shout of keeping their place in the starting eleven.