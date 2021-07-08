Harry Kane is new favourite for BBC Sports Personality of the Year title

Harry Kane is pursued by his teammates after putting England 2-1 up against Denmark and on their way to the Euro final / Picture: Getty

Kane decisive goal last night took his Euro 2020 goal tally to four, just one behind Golden Boot leader Cristiano Ronaldo, and whilst he could end up winning that accolade as well as the tournament overall, he is also the favourite to win SPOTY at 10/3.

Kane's England teammate Raheem Sterling is his closest competitor as Sterling, who won the controversial penalty last night, is 4/1 to become the first footballer to win the award since Ryan Giggs in 2009.

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith was the previous favourite before the Euros and ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo she's still a real contender at 6/1.

Meanwhile, Mark Cavendish's recent success at the Tour de France has moved him up to 7/1, which is exactly half the odds that boxer Tyson Fury has been given (14/1).

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021:

Harry Kane: 10/3

Raheem Sterling: 4/1

Dina Asher-Smith: 6/1

Mark Cavendish: 7/1

Tyson Fury: 14/1

Lewis Hamilton: 16/1

Laura Kenny: 16/1

Anthony Joshua: 16/1