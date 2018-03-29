Harry Kewell wants to take Crawley Town to the Premier League

Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell has rubbished talk of a switch to Charlton as mere ‘speculation’ and instead expressed his desire to take Crawley ‘to the Premier League.’

After a slow start to the season, many fans feared relegation from League Two.

But the Reds adapted to the manager’s attacking style of play and found themselves ninth and two just points short of the play-offs after a 3-1 win over Lincoln City.

However, they have hit a wall since then, failing to win in five league games, and have suffered back-to-back home losses this week, conceding eight goals.

Regardless, Kewell is currently 6/4 with SkyBet to land the job at Charlton, after Karl Robinson left the League One club by mutual consent.

But the Australian harbours dreams of taking Crawley to the highest level.

He said: “I’ve been in the game for 24 years, and I know what speculation is.

“Of course I’m flattered because it’s a great club but no-one has approached me.

“However, I don’t think you all realise how big this club (Crawley) can possibly be.

“With a little bit of hard work and a few more players, you don’t how good this club can be.

“I can see so much potential in the squad and the area.

“I want to take the club to the top, to the Premier League even, why not?

“Clubs have done it before and I think Bournemouth is the prime example.

“Why can’t you grow something? I’ve been like that as a person, I’m not one of these that keep jumping and jumping.

“I’m in it as far and as much as they want me in on it. I’d love to be able to take this club to a higher level and I don’t see why we can’t.”

However, Kewell highlighted the need for a training ground at the club to take them to the next level and stressed that his style of play will take its time to reap its full rewards.

He added: “We know we need a training ground and other certain things to help attract players and to ensure that when I get the players on the park I can do the work to fulfil it on the weekend.

“I can have an idea but everyone has got to be on the same page.

“We are going to come up against teams who have spent a lot more money than us and the majority of them do but we are already there fighting in that area.”

Kewell noticed the fans stayed until the end on Saturday, despite being 5-1 down against Cheltenham.

He said: “This way of playing is something the club hasn’t seen in the last three years.

“I saw one or two leave before the final whistle and that was it and that was only on the far side.

“They still believe that we can score.

“Once we add a few more players to this team, and iron out a few of the mistakes, I’m sure we will be fine.”