Hartlepool United v Crawley Town LIVE: Reds visit newly-promoted Pools in season opener
It's the day Crawley Town supporters have been waiting all summer for - the first Saturday of the 2021-22 League Two campaign.
The Reds will look to get the new season off to a winning start away at newly-promoted Hartlepool United this afternoon (3pm). And you can follow all the action here with our live blog. Just scroll down the page for fresh updates as the game progresses
LIVE: Hartlepool United v Crawley Town (3pm kick-off)
- Hartlepool United mark their return to EFL action against Crawley Town at Victoria Park this afternoon.
- It’s been over four years since Pools’ last League Two match.
- Pools doubts: Mark Cullen (hamstring)
- Pools outs: Joe Grey (back), Tom Crawford (illness)
- Team news from 2pm
Challinor on Crawley Town
The Pools boss said: “Crawley will undoubtedly provide a tough test for us as will every game this season but it’s the same thing as I said in the National League.
“The thing at the start of the season is you go into it a little bit less prepared because you don’t have many games to go off and personnel can change quite a bit during pre-season.
“You can have ideas but what we’ve seen of Crawley is minimal and the information we’ll be giving players is probably less than what you will later in the season.
“You have to trust in the players’ abilities to make good decisions on the pitch and get answers on the pitch.
“We can help from the side and what we think will happen but the reality of what happens on a Saturday can be very different so it’s important our players are able to recognise the way to win the game and open the opposition up. Hopefully that will be the case.”
Luke Molyneux ready to be adaptable in order to get games at Pools
Molyneux was a bit part player in Pools’ promotion season but is ready to play wherever he’s needed in order to get on the pitch regularly.
“In pre-season I’ve been in quite a few different positions,” he said. “I’ve been up front, centre-mid, played in a 10.
“I’ve been all over the place but I’m quite an adaptable player, I just like to get on the ball and I’m comfortable on the ball wherever I am on the pitch so wherever the gaffer wants me, I’m ready to play in those positions.
“I’m comfortable anywhere but as long as I have one set position I can play week-in, week-out then it’ll be fine for me. Still if I need to do a job somewhere else, I’ll do it.”
Challinor discusses targets ahead of the new season
“You always want to push and compete at the top end of the table but as a consequence of that, staying up becomes the first thing you do,” said the Hartlepool manager.
“It goes without saying that if you target 70 points then you need to get to 10, 20, 30 points first and that’s no different this season.
“With everything that has gone on, we’ve become a Football League club and our first priority is to make sure we remain a Football League club.
“We’d love that to be secured by January but if we have to wait until later then so be it.
“That has to be the first thing we tick off because it gives us a platform to go and achieve whatever is above that.”
Tom Crawford ruled out of today’s match due to illness
Pools’ new arrivals - it’s been a busy summer!
Pools have signed nine players over the past month in preparation for the new season.
Goalkeeper: Jonny Mitchell (Derby County)
Defenders: Neill Byrne (Halifax Town), Reagan Ogle (Accrington Stanley), Jake Lawlor (Harrogate Town)
Midfielders: Martin Smith (Chesterfield), Tyler Burey (Millwall, loan), Matty Daly (Huddersfield Town, loan)
Forwards: Fela Olomola (Scunthorpe United), Mark Cullen (Port Vale)
Last time out for Pools
Hartlepool United’s last competitive game was certainly one to remember as they beat Torquay United on penalties in the National League promotion final.
Watch loan goalkeeper Brad James save Matt Buse’s sudden death spot kick to send Pools back to the Football League.
Welcome back! It’s EFL time!
Oh it feels good to have Hartlepool United back in the Football League.
After a difficult 18 months for everyone, today’s the day where fans will return in their droves to Victoria Park to see Pools take on Crawley Town in League Two.
Just over six weeks since the dramatic National League promotion final win over Torquay United, Dave Challinor has assembled a squad at a frantic pace in order to be ready for the new season.
The sense of hope, optimism and just a tad of anxiety is in the air going into the new season as who knows what it about to unfold over the next nine months?
Hopefully for Pools, it will be far better than any of their recent League Two ventures! Either way, we’ll have it all covered here at The Hartlepool Mail.
