Hassocks and Burgess Hill Town to contest annual Ann John Memorial Trophy

Hassocks kick off their preparations for the new season when they welcome Burgess Hill Town to the Beacon this coming Thursday, 19th July in the Ann John Memorial Trophy.

The annual clash between the Robins and the Hillians raises money for St Peter & St James Hospice in honour of Ann, wife of Hassocks chairman Dave John and a constant presence around the football club until she sadly lost her battle with cancer in January 2014.

Michael Death scored in last year's match

Now in its sixth edition, the game has raised thousands of pounds through the years as well as providing great entertainment on the pitch, with the trophy being shared on four of the previous five occasions.

That included last year's meeting when Hassocks raced into a 3-0 lead through Michael Death and a James Westlake brace, only to see Hill fight back to claim a draw with former Robin Sam Fisk grabbing a late equaliser for the visitors.

Hassocks and Burgess Hill Town draw to share Ann John Memorial Trophy

Kick off is 7.45pm and entrance is priced at £5 adults and £2 concessions with all money raised on the evening going to the Hospice.

The visit of Hill starts a busy fortnight for Mark Dalgleish and his side with Haywards Heath Town visiting the Beacon less than 48 hours later on Saturday 21st.

The Robins then take on AFC Varndeanians at Culver Road, Lancing on Wednesday 25th before traveling to Upper Beeding on Saturday 28th and hosting Horsham on Tuesday 31st.

