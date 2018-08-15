Hassocks boss rues mistakes as they bow out of FA Cup

Hassocks boss Mark Dalgleish was left unimpressed by his side's performance as they lost 3-1 at home to Erith Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Robins took the lead through Spencer Slaughter but their lead was short lived as Alex Nelson levelled before Luis Valencia put Erith ahead in the 24th minute.

Hassocks were much improved in the second half and won a penalty in the 65th minute but Slaughter saw his spot kick saved.

Despite throwing the kitchen sink at Erith, the visitors found a third at the death, thanks to Valencia, to seal their progression to the next round.

Dalgleish believed the penalty miss was pivotal and felt his side made too many mistakes to win the game.

He said: "If I'm honest I thought we disappointed, I wasn't impressed with what we tried to achieve.

"We didn't do the right things at the right time and we didn't press in the right places at the right time.

"They've had one shot and they've scored three goals so our mistakes have cost us so I was very disappointed.

"If we had scored the penalty we would've been well set up to win the tie but we didn't do enough overall so good luck to them in the next round."

Hassocks return to league matters this Saturday as they travel to Peacehaven & Telscombe.

The Robins are yet to pick up a league win and Dalgleish has predicted that their trip to Peacehaven will be a big test.

He added: "Peacehaven are a young side and they shift the ball extremely well and they've caused us massive problems, especially last year when we went and lost 6-0 to them.

"They're a well drilled outfit and they've played together for a long time through the youth and brought in some decent players, so they'll be a strong side.

"It's always going to be a challenge going there so for us it's going to be a tough game.

Despite not yet picking up three points, Dalgleish has seen positive signs and feels that the return of new signing Phil Johnson could be a catalyst.

"On the whole, I'd say there's been signs of encouragement but we haven't been able to pick the side that I've wanted to pick right from the start.

"Phil Johnson is now back from his holiday and he'll go straight into the starting line up on Saturday, he's quality.

"It's an exciting time and I've been looking forward to this season so hopefully we can do well."