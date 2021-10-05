Hassocks hold Bexhill United in longest away journey of the season

Alfie Loversidge was on the scoresheet in Hassocks’ 1-1 draw at Bexhill United. Picture by Chris Neal

The Pirates have made quite a splash in their first Premier Division season for 30 years, sitting seventh in the early table with six wins from 10 matches.

Included in that impressive haul was a 3-1 victory over title favourites Saltdean United last time out, a result that pointed to a difficult afternoon for Hassocks on the East Sussex coast.

The Robins though have been showing improvement over the past few weeks, pushing both Premier Division leaders Littlehampton Town close in the league and then doing likewise to Combined Counties Premier table toppers Beckenham Town in the FA Vase.

And Hassocks were well worth their here point in horrific conditions which resulted in numerous games across the county either being postponed or abandoned before the final whistle.

There was never any danger of that at the Polegrove. Although not the best surface, the pitch was extremely dry before kick off and it coped admirably with all mother nature could throw at it over the course of a grim afternoon.

The last time Hassocks had visited these parts for a league game had been in their 1994-95 Division One promotion season, drawing 2-2.

Phil Wickwar had been an unused substitute on that day and remarkably, he was back on the Robins bench for this one 26 years later.

That was not the only note of interest amongst Brad Sweetman’s substitutes; Spencer Slaughter was also named having re-joined Hassocks for a fourth spell following his departure from the manager’s seat at Loxwood.

Slaughter came on for the final 12 minutes and although it will take him some weeks to get up to full match fitness, the fan favourite will bring some much needed leadership and experience to what is the youngest squad in the Premier Division.

Hassocks made two changes from the close-fought 2-1 defeat against Beckenham last time out. Andy Whittingham was replaced by Bradley Tighe and Alex Harris took over in goal from Harvey Parker.

Harris looked to have a particularly difficult task on his hands, dealing with relentless torrential rain and a wind swirling at speeds approaching 45 miles per hour.

None of that seemed to bother him, however. He was confident claiming when he needed to be despite the unpredictability of what the ball would do in the gale and his handling was exceptional all afternoon.

Having seen Hassocks concede two or more goals in 10 of their 12 previous matches, it was quite an achievement for only one to go in on a day when the weather could easily have claimed a couple of assists - enough to earn Harris the Robins’s man-of-the-match accolade, in fact.

Just behind Harris in that particular vote was Alfie Loversidge. He opened the scoring in only the seventh minute with his fourth goal of the campaign following a swashbuckling move down the left.

Bradley Bant released Joe Bull working the channel and his cut back to the penalty spot was slammed into the top corner by Loversidge to shock the home crowd by giving Hassocks the lead.

Unfortunately, that lead lasted only 13 minutes. Hassocks should have doubled their advantage from a corner but the effort was placed straight at Bexhill goalkeeper Alexander Zamani.

From there, the Pirates pillaged down the right and a low cross from Jack Shonk was tapped in by the prolific Evan Archibald.

Hassocks had a chance to retake the lead on the stroke of half time, Zamani parrying an on-target effort away.

The loose ball fell to Arthur Rawlingson but with the goal gaping, he could not quite toe poke home.

Bexhill were much the dominant side in the second half and the Robins needed all hands on deck to prevent their point from disappearing to Davy Jones’ locker.

There was one shivering moment in the final five minutes when the Pirates thought they had sunk Hassocks by putting the ball in the back of the net from a follow up after a good stop by Harris.

The away bench were convinced it was offside and after what felt like an eternity, referee Chris Stobard and his assistant came to the same conclusion and the goal was scuttled.