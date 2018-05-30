Hassocks' joint boss Dalgleish puts faith in youth

Hassocks joint-manager Mark Dalgleish will be putting his faith in youth after it was announced that his side will remain in the Southern Combination Premier Division for the 2018/19 season.

The Robins were reprieved from relegation after the make up of the Southern Combination Football League was announced on Friday.

Dalgleish was relieved that his side remained in the division, and is now planning ahead for next season.

Promoted and relegated teams revealed with constitution of top SCFL divisions announced

Dalgleish said: "Everyone at the club wants to stay as high as they possibly can. The players deserve it at the end of the day, we've got a good bunch of lads.

"I know the players that are coming into the club and as far as I'm aware there are not any players leaving.

"Obviously I'm not prepared to divulge anything just yet as the season has only just finished.

"We will have a fair number of players coming in which will be good for our squad."

With Hassocks' future resolved, Dalgleish is now looking forward to the battles his club will face next season.

Dalgleish recognised that his side won't have the financial clout of some of the other teams in the division, so he will be putting his trust in Hassocks' successful youth system.

He added: "Every club wants to win the league. We know full well we won't though as we don't have a budget, we don't pay any money, so we will always try and be as successful as we can in the league.

"Hopefully the youth will come through. It may take another season but you don't win three things, a cup, a league, and a play-off, by pure fluke so the youth sides here have something.

"We hope that they can come through and stay here for years to come to make the club strong again.

"We'll be going with a fair number of youth and we're hoping that they succeed, and we'll try and blend that youth with experience which we should be bringing in."

Crawley Town Community Foundation: Join Crawley Town Education this September

Albion announce pre-season friendlies with two more to follow