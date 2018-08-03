Hassocks joint boss ‘looking for improvement’

Hassocks joint-manager Mark Dalgleish is hoping that his side can avoid a repeat of last season.

The Robins finished 18th in the Southern Combination Premier Division and were consigned to relegation but were later reprieved.

Dalgleish wants the Robins to better last year’s lowly finish after their lucky escape from the drop. He said: “I’m just looking for an improvement on last year and I hope we’re extremely strong and competitive in every game.”

Hassocks have been busy strengthening and have brought in significant reinforcements to help them improve in the league.

Dalgleish was pleased to have these players on board and felt that, added with his young charges, he had a balanced squad.

He added: “We’ve signed Phil Johnson from Horsham YMCA, as well as Liam Benson and Alex Spinks from Lancing.

“We’ve also had Dan Webster and Harvey Blake come in and it looks like Will Bloomfield is coming back to us from Haywards Heath Town.

“We’re looking all right player-wise and then we’ve got the youngsters from last season so it should be a good blend of youth and experience.

“The only one who we’ve lost is keeper Nathan Stroomberg who has gone to Saltdean United but he lives near them so I can’t blame him.”

The Robins drew 1-1 at home to Horsham on Tuesday, Hassocks scoring from an own goal, before they kick off their league campaign at home to Broadbridge Heath on Saturday.

Dalgleish felt that his side would build slowly in the league.

He added: “I never think anyone gets up to game speed until about five or six games into the season so we will wait and see but I’m looking forward to it.”