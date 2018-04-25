Hassocks Ladies triumph in SE Counties cup final

In baking heat at Maidstone's Gallagher Stadium on Sunday, Hassocks Ladies defeated a strong Worthing side to bring home the South East Counties Women's League Cup for the second time with a superb team performance.

Putting the disappointment of defeat in the final two years ago behind them, Hassocks struck early following a period of Worthing possession. Kirstin Mair won the ball on the left and played in Billie Phillpot. Phillpot cut inside and put an unstoppable shot into the top corner. Minutes later a slide rule pass from Jess Craig found Phillpot just outside the box with the Worthing defence square. Phillpot through one one one calmly slotted between keeper and near post. It was nearly three when Phillpot, wh ose pace and touch were a constant threat, hit the post off a Worthing back pass.

Hassocks ladies celebrate

It wasn't long before the third came. Mair again won the ball on the left, as she was to do all afternoon, and found Phillpot, who squared to Tallie Bright. Bright played the deftest of touches into the path of Kaz Chappell. Chappell's excellent first touch set up a thumping shot past the Worthing goalkeeper.

To Worthing's huge credit they did not fold and started to play some really good football. They were frustrated by some great Hassocks defending. Jess Craig and sister Gemma dominated the area in front of the Hassocks back four, providing an almost impenetrable shield. Neverthess Worthing pressure resulted in a series of corners, but the defence, superbly marshalled by Hassocks Captain Sam Newman, stood firm. Claire Stevens and Newman herself winning some key headers.

On the two occasions Worthing did get through, Chloe John showed what a great defender she is, not only winning the ball but bringing it away. When Gemma Worsfold, Worthing's stand out player, got a shot away, Saz Chappell in the Hassocks saved brilliantly at full stretch to her right. Shortly after, Chappell produced a magnificent double save.

Eventually, Worthing pressure told and they pulled one back with a great shot from distance. It looked briefing as if Worthing would find a way back into the game, but Hassocks started to reasset themselves. Emma Young won a key challenge with a trademark sliding tackle and shortly afterwords found Bright with a great passs and nearly put her through on goal.

The half ended with both sides exchanging shots from distance. Lisa Callow came on for Phillpot who had run herself into the ground. Callow immediate showed some nice touches and linked up well with Kaz Chappell, who tormented Worthing every time she got possession.

Worthing started the second half with clear intent and Hassocks had to fight hard to gain meaningful possesssion. Nevertheless, Worthing couldn't find a way through. Under Newman's leadership, Hassocks played with exceptional determination and discipline. The midfield could not find that final pass or move, with Gemma Craig, only recently back from serious injury but now playing as if never away, breaking up their attacks. Stevens (almost unbeatable in the air this season) first, and then John again made last ditch interceptions when Worthing must have thought they were through. With one or two shots safey gathered by the excellent Saz Chappell, it looked like Worthing had missed their chance, despite considerable efforts. Then Worsfold struck an excellent shot which hit the inside of the Hassocks post and came out.

It turned out to be Worthing's last real effort and in the last fifteen minutes Hassocks saw more and more ball. The tireless Bright, prompted by passes from Young and Craig, starting some promising moves down the right and Phillpot back on for most of the half holding the ball up well as Chappell and Jess Craig, now having won her midfield battle, looked to break. Hassocks had one final chance with a Mair header at the far post being kept out by the Worthing keeper. Jess Hummer came on for Bright as Hassocks ran down the clock.

On the final whistle, there were joyous scenes but also tremendous pride and satisfaction at a true team performance from all thirteen Hassocks players and a great demonstration of team play, both with and without the ball. With tough matches in every round, Hassocks had really earned their victory.

