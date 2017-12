The cold weather hit Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath Town today.

The Hillians trip to Leatherhead and Heath's visit to Littlehampton were postponed due to frozen pitches.

Hassocks were able to play against Arundel but were beaten 4-0 with Dion Jarvis hitting a second half hat-trick.

St Francis Rangers drew 2-2 away at Langney Wanderers with Oluwaseun Olabiyi and Louis McAuliffe.