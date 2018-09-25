Haywards Heath beat Three Bridges to pick up first home league win

Karly Akehurst scored two goals to help fire Haywards Heath Town to their first Bostik South East home win of the season.

Both Akehurst goals came in the first half. In another Sussex derby, Hastings United beat Horsham 2-0.

Full report to follow

SEE ALSO Hassocks' star says it was 'a great feeling' to score first senior goal - plus action picture slideshow | Haywards Heath Town sign experienced striker from Eastbourne Town | Haywards Heath Town pick up first home point of the season - full match report