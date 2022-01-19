Haywards Heath boss reflects on superb win over Ashford United: We should have scored more

Haywards Heath in recent action against Whitehawk - and they had a fine win over Ashford in their latest outing / Picture: Ray Turner

Saunders had been left frustrated over the Christmas period with his side dominating games yet not getting the right results - but he has been pleased with a recent turnaround that has reignited their play-off hopes.

Saturday saw Haywards Heath score three second half goals in a thrilling comeback against second-placed Ashford United. Saunders saw it as a ‘great win’ but believes they should’ve scored more than three.

“We were brilliant start to finish, a little bit sloppy for the second goal but fair play to the players who never gave up. They were always chasing lost causes and got their reward in the end," he told us.

“We started the game really well, but then they got one just before half-time, and then I thought it was going to be one of them frustrating games. We also had some really good chances at 3-2 when we could’ve extended the lead.”

Haywards Heath had only scored one goal in their past three games prior to their 60-mile trip to Ashford. But were overjoyed when they managed to score three in the space of ten minutes courtesy of Kieran Rowe, Jordy Ndozid and Tom Cadman.

Getting back to scoring ways has relieved Saunders as he had been disappointed with a couple of goalless draws but he remains happy about staying unbeaten.

“The three draws over the Christmas period were very frustrating, we had chances in all of them games to get a win. We are on a good run but feel like we could’ve had more points on the board," he said.

“It is still an unbeaten run, and we want to take that as far as we can. But this a tough league and anyone can beat anyone on their day, so we don’t take anything lightly. We are in a good place and I’m enjoying it right now.”

Haywards Heath currently sit in fourth in the Isthmian League South East Division but only two points separate second and sixth place. As the race for a play-off spot heats up, Saunders believes his side have a good chance.

“I think we've got a shout of a play-off spot. I said to the players at the start of the season that we need to come out of the other side of Christmas within touching distance of the leading pack and we are there now. It would be a great season if we can pull it off”