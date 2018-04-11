Haywards Heath Town 2 Arundel 0: Heath stay top of the league after cutting down Mullets

Heath had to overcome a disciplined Arundel side at Hanbury to stay at the top of the SCFL with the chasing team’s right on their tails.

A Karly Akehurst penalty and a Scott Chamberlain wonder-strike meant it was Heath who claimed the all-important three points.

In the first half Heath controlled the game well but actual efforts on target were at a premium and left the Heath players frustrated, both Alex Laing and Akehurst called the visiting ‘keeper into action inside the first ten minutes but after that Heath failed to hit the target with Nathan Copper going closest clipping the bar with a header from a Jaime Weston corner.

In the 34th minute the visitors made a big shout for a penalty but the referee waved away any claims.

The second half almost saw Heath break the deadlock within five minutes but the ‘keeper did well to block the effort and the defenders bundled the ball away for a Heath corner.

The resulting corner was only partially cleared but the return effort from skipper Naim Rouane was over the bar.

Heath’s frustrations became evident as Max Miller picked up a yellow card through a silly foul and outburst after.

Arundel tested Josh Heyburn from distance but the Heath ‘keeper was right behind the free-kick from distance.

Both Chamberlain and Jamie Weston saw efforts miss the mark before Akehurst sent a throw-in into the box a big shout for handball was shouted and the referee pointed to the spot.

Akehurst stepped up powered the ball past the ‘keeper to give Heath the lead in the 74th minute.

Heath players and bench were left in disbelief as a last ditch save by the left back with his hands, but this time the penalty appeals were waved away.

In the 82nd minute Chamberlain would finally put the game out of reach of the visitors with a goal worthy of the admission price.

Receiving the ball from Melford Simpson and shifting the ball onto his left foot, he left the visitors’ ‘keeper watching as he let fly and put the ball into the top corner.

Credit to Arundel, they continued to look for a way back into the game even at such a late stage, a low-worked corner really should have troubled Heath more than it did as it was blasted over.

Heath made a double substitution with Jack Whitmore and George Brown replacing Weston and Akehurst.

The final chance of the match again fell to the visitors but the close-range effort was wide of the mark.

Man Of The Match: Josh Spinks – Continues to excel at the back taking command and reading the play brilliantly.