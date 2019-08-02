Haywards Heath Town add two more ahead of new season

Haywards Heath Town have confirmed the signings of two more players as manager Shaun Saunders continues to shape his squad for the 2019/20 BetVictor South East campaign

The Blues have added attacking midfielder Jack Hartley and full-back Tom Summerfield ahead of their opening game of the season at East Grinstead Town on Saturday August 17.

Hartley joins from SCFL Premier Division side Horsham YMCA. His 11 goals in 29 appearances helped fire YM to second-place last season.

The midfielder has impressed for Heath during pre-season, netting four times in two game including a hat-trick in their 4-2 win at Horley Town.

Summefield spent the second-half of last season on loan at BetVictor South Central side South Park. The right-back, who can play in midfield, also made 22 appearances for Dorking Wanderers as they secured promotion to the National League South in 2018/19.

