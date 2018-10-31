Haywards Heath Town assistant manager wishes club luck as he takes over at Loxwood

Alex Walsh has been named as the new Loxwood manager.

The Haywards Heath Town assistant boss takes over at the SCFL Premier Division club with immediate effect.

They announced the news on twitter saying: "The #Magpies are absolutely thrilled to announce that Alex Walsh has accepted the position of 1st Team Manager at The Nest and will take charge with immediate effect."

Walsh was delighted to get the job. He tweeted: "I’m really looking forward to taking on the first team manager role @loxwoodfc. Thanks for the messages of support. I would also like to thank @HHTFC and wish them the best of luck for rest of season."

Haywards Heath Town tweeted: "The club would like to wish @Alex5Walsh good luck as he has accepted the 1st team managers position at @loxwoodfc #allthebestwalshy

