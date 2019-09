Heath took the lead through Trevor McCreadie before the hosts levelled. A great finish put the hosts ahead before just two minutes late Callum Saunders struck the equaliser. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game - here are his pictures.

Luke Glover catches the ball under pressure.

Callum Saunders fires home the equalising goal.

Hamish Morrison on the ball.

Tom Summerfield chases after the ball.

