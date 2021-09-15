Haywards Heath Town battle past Lancing to go level with leaders
Haywards Heath Town found Lancing very tough opponents, on Tuesday night, as they squeezed out a 1-0 victory at Culver Road, to climb to second in the Isthmian South East table, behind Ashford Utd, Saturday's visitors to Hanbury Park.
Having won by 4-0 only three weeks ago in the Emirates FA Cup, Lancing were a different side and could be considered a little unlucky not to have shared the points.
Without a win in three games, Heath started brightly and Josh Clack missed two early chances to put his side in front.
As the half wore on, Lancing got a grip on the game and they thought they had scored a spectacular goal as the ball smashed against both posts.
Those watching close up, thought the ball had crossed the line but the match officials didn't agree and the half ended without score, despite the Blues creating a good number of chances themselves.
Sam Remfry's introduction on 65 minutes brought some urgency to proceedings and, from an 82nd minute Gil Carvalho free kick, the excellent Tom Gilbert headed home, to break Lancing hearts and bring the three points back to Mid Sussex.