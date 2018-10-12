Haywards Heath Town boss Saunders looking forward to an FA Trophy 'cracker'

Haywards Heath Town manager Shaun Saunders is expecting ‘a cracker’ of a game ahead of Saturday’s home FA Trophy preliminary round tie against Bracknell Town.

The Robins have made a blistering start to their Bostik South Central campaign.

Bracknell sit second in the table and are unbeaten in their seven league games, picking up 19 points from a possible 21.

Saunders has predicted a tough test for his side but is relishing the opportunity for his Heath team to take on quality opposition.

He said: “They’re a really good side. They drew 1-1 (at home to Bedfont Sports) on Saturday with a late equaliser but prior to that they were 21 league games, going from the back end of last season, unbeaten.

“They’re flying in their league so I’ve spoken to a few people who’ve seen them play this season and they’re a very good side.

“We’re expecting a real tough game but it’s going to be a cracker on Saturday.”

Haywards Heath are making their debut in the FA Trophy this season, having previously competed in the FA Vase.

Saunders believes that success in the competition will benefit the club on and off the pitch.

He added: “There’s financial gain in this competition which is very important and we’d like to get the crowds up.

“All the time we’re doing well, sooner or later you’re going to get people interested in your club and coming to see what the fuss is about.

Heath needed a replay to beat Ashford United in the previous round. In the first game they had a pulsating 4-4 draw before winning the replay 3-0.

Heath are currently on a good run of form and have risen to ninth in the Bostik South East Division.

On Saturday they beat Sittingbourne 2-0 and on Tuesday night they beat Bexhill United in the RUR Cup.