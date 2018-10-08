Haywards Heath Town boss Saunders will make changes in RUR Cup game against Bexhill United

Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders will rotate his squad for tonight's trip to Bexhill United in the second round of the Sussex RUR Charity Cup.

Bexhill have started their season in fine form, finding themselves third in the Southern Combination Division One after picking up 19 points from a possible 27.

Saunders is expecting a difficult test against the Pirates but will use this fixture as a chance to give some of his fringe players game time ahead of Saturday's FA Trophy preliminary round home tie against Bostik South Central side Bracknell Town.

Saunders said: "There's probably four or five of our lot that need game time so I'll be mixing it up a little bit in that game.

"We've got a massive game on Saturday against Bracknell in the FA Trophy so I've got to rotate the squad to try and keep everybody happy, which is a job in itself at the minute.

"We'll be looking to get minutes into people on Tuesday but I know Bexhill have started the season really well and it's always a bit of a jaunt and a difficult place to get a result."

The Blues were knocked out 4-3 on penalties by Lancing in the third round of the competition last season, after the two teams played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

He added: "It's a cup we'd like to do well in for sure. There's silverware to play for so we'd like to go as far as we can in it. We won't be taking it lightly, it's a cup competition.

"We knew this season we wanted to consolidate our place in the league and to build on that for next season but cup competition's, especially this cup, we'd like to go as far as we can."

Kick-off tonight is 7:45pm.