Haywards Heath Town boss scoops Manager of the Month award
Haywards Heath Town manager Shaun Saunders has been awarded the Isthmian South East's Manager of the Month award for August.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 12:34 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th September 2021, 12:36 pm
The Blues boss has masterminded three wins from three and sit top of the table.
Heath opened the campaign with a 3-0 home win over East Grinstead Town on August 14, before winning 2-1 at Sevenoaks Town two weeks later.
The Blues then recorded a 2-1 triumph at home to fierce Mid Sussex rivals Burgess Hill Town on August bank holiday Monday.
This is second the Isthmian South East Heath have picked up for August.
Goalkeeper Billy Collings took home the Golden Gloves Award after conceding just two goals in three league games.
The Blues will look to maintain their 100 per cent league record when they travel to VCD Athletic tomorrow.