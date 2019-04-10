Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders warns: ‘We’ll have to be bang on the money against Sevenoaks Town’

Haywards Heath Town manager Shaun Saunders expressed his delight after his team’s 2-1 victory over Whitstable Town on Saturday, highlighting the ‘first class’ attitude of his players.

With six players out of action or unavailable for the game, Saunders’ squad depth was greatly tested.

He said: “If I said we were down to the bare bones, it’d be an understatement. It was a real, real team effort, it was fantastic. Their attitude was first class.

“We knew that everybody would have to really dig in for us to get a result.”

The Blues boss is looking forward to the upcoming home fixture against Sevenoaks on Saturday.

Saunders said: “At home, in our position, I think we’ve had that kind of season where I think that any game at ours is a winnable game.”

But he warned: “It won’t be an easy one that’s for sure. We’ll have to be bang on the money to take the points on Saturday.”

Saunders expects to select from a much strengthened squad with Josh Heyburn, Nathan Cooper, Sean Roddy, Trevor McCreadie, Alusine Bangura and Tyrese Gray-Branford all returning from absences, while Josh Spinks is a doubt after playing through injury against Whitstable Town.