Nathan Cooper heads the ball away.

Haywards Heath Town claim point at Whitstable Town - picture special

Callum Saunders scored a late stunner to claim a point for Haywards Heath Town at Whitstable Town.

Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game - here are his pictures.

Hamish Morrison shields the ball from an attacker.
Jamie Brotherton goes past a defender.
Byron Napper gets to the ball first.
Nathan Cooper stretches to win the ball.
