Haywards Heath Town claim point at Whitstable Town - picture special Callum Saunders scored a late stunner to claim a point for Haywards Heath Town at Whitstable Town. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game - here are his pictures. Hamish Morrison shields the ball from an attacker. Jamie Brotherton goes past a defender. Byron Napper gets to the ball first. Nathan Cooper stretches to win the ball.