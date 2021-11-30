Haywards Heath Town claim Sussex bragging rights

A crowd of 412 saw Haywards Heath Town coast to a 2-0 home victory against fellow Isthmian South East promotion contenders Hastings United. Pictures by Ray Turner

Hastings controlled a large proportion of possession but it was Heath who stole all three points thanks to Josh Clack and Sam Remfry.

The visitors almost opened the scoring on seven minutes when Ben Pope’s strike was blocked on the line by the Heath defence and luckily found it’s way back into the hands of Billy Collings.

The weather was damp and cold with brutal wind dropping the temperature below zero but Clack showed ice cold composure in the 10th minute. He cut inside on his left foot, found a yard of space and curled the ball past Louis Rogers in the U’s’ goal.

Hastings controlled a large proportion of possession but it was Heath who stole all three points thanks to Josh Clack and Sam Remfry

After the goal, Heath sat back and let Hastings keep the ball but the half ended with the Blues still leading 1-0.

Heath doubled their lead in the 47th minute. An excellent ball over the top evaded both central defenders and gave Jerson Dos Santos a free run into the area

Rodgers rushed out leaving Dos Santos the simple task of squaring the ball to Remfry who fired the ball into an empty net.

Heath defended valiantly and frustrated the away away side. Despite Hastings changing their formation and adding extra attacking presence, they couldn’t break through the Heath rear-guard.

Action from Haywards Heath Town's Isthmian South East clash with Sussex rivals Hastings United

The visitors did have a glimpse of hope when a long throw in was headed towards goal. It looked destined to find the top corner but a heroic save from Collings kept Heath's clean sheet in tact.

Heath entertain Ramsgate this (Tuesday) evening in the Velocity Trophy. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.