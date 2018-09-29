Haywards Heath Town come back four times to force FA Trophy replay, Hillians lose

Haywards Heath Town face a FA Trophy replay as they drew 4-4 with Ashford United today, while Burgess Hill Town lost at home to AFC Hornchurch.

Ian Chapman's side were 2-0 down at half-time to AFC Hornchurch before losing 3-0..

Shaun Saunders' men found themselves 2-0 down in their FA Trophy clash with Ashford United before goals from Kane Louis and Karly Akehurst made it 2-2 at half time. The second half was just as exciting as as they went 3-2 then 4-3 down but Max Miller and Callum Saunders took it to a replay.

Phil Johnson and Jordan Badger scored as Hassocks drew 2-2 away at Langney Wanderers.

Chris Haskell, Chris Capper and Oluwaseun Olabiyi were the scorers in St Francis Rangers 3-3 draw with Southwick.

