Haywards Heath Town come back four times to force FA Trophy replay, Hillians lose

Kane Louis scored for Heath. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj
Kane Louis scored for Heath. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Haywards Heath Town face a FA Trophy replay as they drew 4-4 with Ashford United today, while Burgess Hill Town lost at home to AFC Hornchurch.

Ian Chapman's side were 2-0 down at half-time to AFC Hornchurch before losing 3-0..

Shaun Saunders' men found themselves 2-0 down in their FA Trophy clash with Ashford United before goals from Kane Louis and Karly Akehurst made it 2-2 at half time. The second half was just as exciting as as they went 3-2 then 4-3 down but Max Miller and Callum Saunders took it to a replay.

Phil Johnson and Jordan Badger scored as Hassocks drew 2-2 away at Langney Wanderers.

Chris Haskell, Chris Capper and Oluwaseun Olabiyi were the scorers in St Francis Rangers 3-3 draw with Southwick.

SEE ALSO Burgess Hill Town players are regaining their confidence says manager Chapman | Groundbreaking Adidas-backed football initiative opens latest centre in Haywards Heath | Gabriele Cioffi tips Crawley Town youngsters to succeed with ‘hard work’