Haywards Heath Town enjoy 'really positive' pre-season

Shaun Saunders has been delighted with Haywards Heath Town’s ‘really positive’ pre-season as they embark on their second season in BetVictor South East.

The Blues have suffered just one defeat in six, with their solitary loss coming against Horsham, who beat Heath in last year’s play-off semi-finals.

Saunders said: “We’ve had a good pre-season. It has been really positive.

“I know pre-season is not about winning games but it is nice to get into that winning mentality as early as you can.

“We are really pleased with how we are shaping up and we are looking forward to the new season.”

Heath have managed to score four goals on four occasions, and have tallied 18 goals across their five wins.

Saunders added: “We have scored 18 but we probably could have scored another 18 from chances we haven’t converted. It is really pleasing that we are creating so many chances.

“I am really pleased with the direction of the club, so I am really looking forward to another season.”

Heath have made a number of additions to last year’s squad. These include midfielder Nico Cotton, defender Matt Boiling and young striker Lekan Osideko.

Saunders has been impressed by the wealth of talent he now holds and believes his squad is almost complete.

He said: “The squad is taking shape nicely but it is not quite where I would like it to be. I think we are 99 per cent of the way there.

“I am talking to a couple of players that I am hoping to add over the next couple of days but predominantly I am really pleased with the new signings and with the players I have retained from last year.

“It is a tight group with a good attitude and that is key.”