Haywards Heath Town fight back to secure a point - picture slideshow

A much-improved second half performance saw Heath turn around a two-goal deficit and take a point away from Sevenoaks Town FC, writes Stu Morgan.

Heath once again put in a fine second half performance and turned around a two goal deficit, In the first half a lack urgency and despite and even opening 15 minutes it was the hosts who took over first half proceedings and were clinical when it mattered.

George Fenton has a shot. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Both Kane Louis and Sevenoaks saw early efforts well blocked by tight defences, George Fenton went close twice in the half but didn't trouble the home keeper. Max Miller saw his effort saved at the near post on 23 minutes and then at the other end the Sevenoaks striker poked his effort wide.

SEE ALSO Beck claims a point for Burgess Hill Town, Saunders brace earns Heath a draw | 'Wind-up' West Sussex Invitation League meeting set to take place

The deadlock was broken on 30 minutes with a fine passing passage of play by the hosts that Heath didn't get near and with Alec Fiddes receiving the ball 20 yards from goal he finished off a great move with a fine strike into the bottom corner.

Karly Akehurst looked to respond but he didn't get enough power on his effort to trouble the keeper.

On 37 minutes Heath's troubles were doubled as George Fenton received a pass on the edge of the Heath box and was dispossessed, the winger then seized with the space in front of him before fining Frankie Sawyer 6 yards out who gave Josh Heyburn no chance with a strike into the back of the net for a 2-0 half time lead.

Much like several years back Heath found themselves behind at the break away at Sevenoaks and needed a much improved second half performance and they once again didn't disappoint.

George Brown made way for the returning Melford Simpson and the slight changes seemed to give Heath that extra freedom needed, Callum Saundersstarted to find extra space and saw efforts go just wide and over the bar.

Josh Heyburn was kept on his toes as he made a good save that was struck under the defensive wall, at the other end Melford Simpson continued to cause problems and his turn and strike on 57 minutes flew just over.

With 62 minutes played Heath made a double substitution with Sean Roddy and Ibrahim Fofane replacing George Fenton and Kane Louis.

The shift in formation allowed Heath to go up another gear but first it needed an outstanding stop from Josh Heyburn at full stretch from a free kick right on the edge of the 18 yard box.

On 70 minutes Heath were back in the game, with Luc Doherty pushing further up the pitch he got in behind and crossed the ball that Callum Saunders stooped and headed the ball into the corner.

Heath continued to press and when Melford Simpson crashed the ball against the post in the 82nd minute many thought the chance may have gone but 2 minutes later Sean Roddy sent in a free kick that the home side failed to clear and Callum Saunders reacted quickly as he nicked the ball off the toes of the the defender as he went to clear and instead took the Heath player down.

Saunders stepped up but the Sevenoaks keeper Ben Bridle-Card guessed right and made the stop but Saunders reacted quickly and fired in the rebound.

Neither side could find a winner in the remaining time and Heath left Sevenoaks with the points shared.

Afterwards manager Shaun Saunders said: "I have mixed feelings as I'm disappointed as its a match i felt we could and should have won but after a poor first half I'm delighted that we reacted well, worked hard and got ourselves back into the match and secure a point after being two goals down."