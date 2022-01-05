Haywards Heath Town frustrated by Corinthian in stalemate

Haywards Heath Town were held to a 0-0 draw at Corinthian on Monday. Pictures courtesy of Will Charlton

Michael Golding’s newly-promoted home side made it to three without loss, whilst promotion-pushing Blues made it three without a win.

There was action, despite the scoreline, with both an attacking threat - but this was a game of resolute back lines on a difficult, boggy pitch.

The first effort of the match came to Corinthian's Jack Mahoney, who attempted to lob Heath keeper Billy Collings from the halfway line. Collings backtracked as the ball began to drop into his far left corner, and acrobatically tipped the ball wide and out for a corner.

Heath are now winless in three in the Isthmian South East

Two chances were forthcoming for the hosts: the first from the bustling Oscar Housego who volleyed in a cleared corner to produce another fine save from Collings when his view was blocked by the crowd.

Shortly after Collings came out to claim a through-ball 25 yards out; the ball deflected, spun in the air and down went Housego as Collings recovered. The resulting free-kick kissed the bar from the fallen Corinthian.

The all-action Byron Napper drove Haywards Heath forward to turn the tide - he won the ball on the edge of his area to play in Liam Benson on the halfway-line. Benson’s touch found Josh Clack who shot wide left as he cut inside. Clack then back-heeled to Blues captain Napper to volley over from 20 yards a few minutes later.

The second half started with similar energy for both sides; Heath centre-half Sinn’kaye Christie found the ball bobbling 10 yards out following a Tom Cadman corner but the shot was blocked and out for another corner.

Action from Corinthian v Haywards Heath Town

The spritely Housego lifted a softly weighted ball over for Joshua Stirman when Napper lost the ball in the middle of the pitch. Napper was wise to it, though, and as he raced back to slide tackle on Stirman’s touch - just as he was going to pull the trigger.

Christie was booked on the hour for a professional foul, to thwart a Corinthian attack, and within minutes he had twice blocked substitute Conor Johnson on the edge of the area - with only one thing on his mind.

The game’s energy never let up with Corinthian’s tricky Becka-Kah Dembele still dancing around the area on 80 minutes - with Collings denying his effort from 15 yards out.