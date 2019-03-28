Haywards Heath Town further bolster attacking options with prolific striker

Haywards Heath Town have announced the signing of prolific forward George Landais from SCFL Premier Division side Eastbourne United.

The striker has previously enjoyed fruitful spells at Horsham and Lewes and this season played for fellow Bostik South East-outfit East Grinstead Town, netting 13 times in 23 appearances.

Heath's new recruit had only recently joined second-from-bottom Eastbourne United on March 11.

He made two appearances for the club, in a 2-1 home win over Loxwood and a 2-0 away defeat at Horsham YMCA, but failed to score in this short spell.

Landais will have to fight to earn his place in boss Shaun Saunders' first XI as the Hanbury Park-outfit currently have an abundance of attacking options.

The capture of Landais, and Kenny Pogue last week, takes the number of Haywards Heath forwards to seven, with Alusine Bangura, Andrew Dalhouse, Omar Folkes, Trevor McCreadie and Melford Simpson the other strikers in the Blues' ranks.

Heath are currently fifth in the Bostik South East but only three points separate them from second-placed Hastings United and Horsham in third.

The Blues travel to seventh-placed VCD Athletic on Saturday.

