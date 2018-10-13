Haywards Heath Town in the FA Trophy - picture slideshow

Haywards Heath Town nearly pulled off a great comeback in the FA Trophy against Bracknell Town.

Heath were 3-0 down when Melford Simpson and Kieran Rowe both scored late on - but they couldn't find the third.

Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game, you can see a slideshow of his pictures above.

