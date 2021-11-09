Haywards Heath Town lament 'a poor day at the office' at Faversham Town

Luke Robinson hit a consolation goal for Haywards Heath Town in their surprise defeat at Faversham Town. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

The Blues unbeaten away record in league fixtures this season was unceremoniously dumped in the bin following their difficulty to master a very poor playing surface and an enterprising and lively opposition.

The visitor's pass and move style was negated by atrocious conditions and the route one alternative tactic proved less effective.

Josh Clack had a great chance to put the Isthmian pacesetters in front but he saw his shot rebound off the Faversham bar to safety.

Two more good chances for Haywards Heath ended in goalmouth melees but both were eventually smothered without bringing any advantages to the visitors.

Heath, looking to return to pole position in the division with current leaders, Cray Valley PM, inactive, fell behind on 32 minutes as Manny Oluwasemo lobbed over Billy Collings to open the scoring.

Any great expectations held by the visitors were blown away as Charlie Dickens headed a second Faversham goal, barely five minutes later.

The second period brought further frustration for the visiting side but a 72nd minute goal, bundled home by Luke Robinson, did bring a smidgen of hope for a rescue of some sort but with men pushed forward, Shaun Saunders' side conceded a third goal with five minutes left.

The Blues defence, usually so strong, had been breached three times within 60 minutes having only let in eight goals in the previous 1,000 minutes.

Shaun Saunders, the Haywards Heath boss, said: "This was a poor day at the office for us. We have been brilliant all season but this was a difficult game as we struggled to come to terms with the conditions and a difficult playing surface.