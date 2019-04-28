Haywards Heath Town lose at Ashford, but prepare for play-offs - picture gallery

Shaun Saunders' men now face Horsham at Culver Road, Lancing, on Monday night in the play-offs. The play-off final will be Friday. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game. Here are his pictures.
Haywards Heath Town's final League game may have ended in a 5-0 defeat at Ashford but it certainly wasn't all bad news.
