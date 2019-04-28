Allesandro Nanni blocks the ball on the line. Haywards Heath Town v Ashford United. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Haywards Heath Town lose at Ashford, but prepare for play-offs - picture gallery

Haywards Heath Town's final League game may have ended in a 5-0 defeat at Ashford but it certainly wasn't all bad news.

Shaun Saunders' men now face Horsham at Culver Road, Lancing, on Monday night in the play-offs. The play-off final will be Friday. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game. Here are his pictures.

Vincent Follea challenges for the ball.
Alex Laing takes on a defender. Haywards Heath Town v Ashford United. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj
Alex Laing stoops to head the ball away.
Alex Laing forces his way past two defenders.
