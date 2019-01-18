Haywards Heath Town manager looking for home comforts

Haywards Heath Town manager Shaun Saunders is addressing his side’s home form as his side face their second and third matches at Hanbury in the space of a week.

Heath beat East Preston on Tuesday night in the Senior Cup and host Guernsey in the league on Saturday before Chichester City visit in the RUR Cup semi-final on Tuesday

But Heath’s away form is much better than their home record this season. And Saunders is aware. He said: “It’s something I have discussed with the players many times because I have said all along we need to improve home form.

“We are trying to build crowds up and keep interest in the side. If our home form was as good as our away we would be comfortable in this league.

“But I can’t put my finger on why. It’s one we are aware of and one we are looking to improve on.”

SEE ALSO Hassock make it four consecutive wins as they stun title-chasers Horsham YMCA | Haywards Heath Town in stalemate with Hythe Town | Burgess Hill Town v Bognor Regis Town: Picture gallery



And he sees this week as one where they can make a difference. He said: “Three home games now and if we can do well it helps build attendances up because they want to get involved.

“It’s been frustrating, crowds are on the up but it still needs to improve.

"We seem to relish a good atmosphere and that’s what I am trying to build up at home so we can get behind the players and that might be reflective on our results at home.”

And Saunders believes Guernsey will be a tough test on Saturday.

He said: "They are a good side, we went there and got rolled over 3-1 earlier in the season and they played really well.

"Depending on what sort of side they bring to us, it will be tough but we are at home and I am looking to improve our home form. We will work hard this week and we will be right and ready for it.

"Then we have Chi at home in the semi of the RUR Cup. I like it when the fixtures come thick and fast. I don’t like to have breaks in the middle of the season.

"We have people coming back from illness and injury so we come into these games in really good shape. Looking forward to get cracking."