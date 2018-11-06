Haywards Heath Town manager Shaun Saunders on beating Crawley Town: 'It’s a big night for the club'

Shaun Saunders hailed a 'big night' for Haywards Heath Town as they shocked Crawley Town in the Sussex Senior Cup.

An own goal, a penalty from Callum Saunders and a Max Miller strike saw Heath beat the League Two side 3-1. Before the game, Saunders said it was his side's cup final, and they definitely played like that.

He said: "We made a cup final of it. I thought we were brilliant tonight to a man, we played really well.

"They are decent but again I was really pleased with us defensively I thought we were solid and we had a good shape about us and we took our chances when they came along."

Saunders praised son Callum for his penalty which made it 2-0. He said: "The penalty was a good penalty, he had to show a lot of composure to finish that.

"That was a big goal for us because if he misses that at 1-0 the doubt creeps in. And then Max for the third goal showed great composure."

A happy Shaun Saunders. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Crawley pressed in the second half but Heath stood firm and held on for a famous victory

Saunders said: "In the second half we were dogged and tough to beat. We kept our shape and we tried to make them go long as they were always looking to play and it worked a treat.

"It’s a big night for the club I think it’s a great result. Regardless of what happens from here on in this is a moment for all of us."

Saunders won the trophy in 2-14 with Peacehaven but added this win is up there with the hoghlights of his career.

He said: "It’s up there without a shadow of a doubt. This is one of the only grounds in the county I had not managed at, I had even done the Amex when I took Peacehaven there. I have done them all now. Tonight's win is the icing on the cake."

