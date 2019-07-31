Haywards Heath Town overcome league above Lewes in friendly - picture special

Jordy Mongoy opened the scoring for the Rooks on three minutes. A Callum Saunders penalty on 22 minutes restored parity but Olajuwon Adeyemo struck two minutes before the break to give Lewes a half-time lead. But the Blues rallied in the second-half and late goals from Jack Hartley, Andrew Dalhouse and Lloyd Cotton secured a superb comeback win. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game and here are his pictures.

