Haywards Heath Town put in fine performance to secure another three points

A goal in either half was enough to give Haywards Heath a fine 2-0 win over Sittingbourne on a wet afternoon at Hanbury

The visitors started the match brightly and it was Josh Heyburn who was called into action first pulling off a fine stop to keep the score level early on and then Nathan Cooper having clear off the line with Josh Heyburn beaten.

Heath then found their stride and Callum Saunders was unlucky to see his effort deflected just wide of the post, and a even first half saw Heath finally open the scoring when Kieran Rowe found Kane Louis just inside the Sittingbourne area and his first time touch into the path of Melford Simpson saw the Heath number 9 finish a brilliant move slotting into the corner out of the reach of Patrick Lee in the Sittingbourne goal for his first goal of the season.

SEE ALSO Burgess Hill Town suffer late heartbreak as former Bristol Rovers and Norwich City striker denies them three points | Glenn Murray plays down England talk but would welcome call-up | Crawley Town 2 Cambridge United 0: Gambin and Palmer goals bring fourth successive home win

The half saw itself out with the visitors seeing a good effort blocked and a chance flashed low and wide and Nathan Cooper and Karly Akehurst with efforts that didn't trouble the Visitors keeper.

The second half continued to be an open end to end game with the visitors finding the side netting early in the half, Max Miller for Heath then saw a decent low effort well saved and held onto as Callum Saunders looked to pick up any loose ball.

Heath seemed to step up a gear and only another fine save prevented Nathan Cooper from scoring a brilliant volley. Kieran Rowe was next to set site on goal but his outside of the boot effort cleared the crossbar.

Sittingbourne continued to look for a way back into the game but the Heath back line and hard working midfield two of Karly Akehurst and Byron Napper meant that shots were from distance and didn't trouble Josh Heyburn.

It was always looking like Heath would get the second goal but good defending and goalkeeping kept them at bay.

Lewis Finney picked up a bazaar yellow card after a mix up when coming on for Callum Saunders, Finney was making his return after several weeks lay off and had a good 20 minutes on his comeback.

The crowd were wondering if the second goal would come or Heath be once again hit with a late sucker punch when Kane Louis dragged his effort wide then Max Miller saw a good volley well saved and Nathan Cooper headed over.

The match was wrapped up though in the 85th minute when Nathan Cooper headed a corner back across goal and Karly Akehurst stooped in to head in and seal the three points for Heath and his fifth goal in four games.

Heath could have added to the scoreline late on when Max Miller hit the bar and the follow up from Kane Louis was once again well saved.

Man of the Match - Kane Louis - showed quality all round the pitch today

Manager Shaun Saunders said: "Delighted with the clean sheet first and foremost, but the way we managed the game always looking in control and the players giving everything on the pitch, the next test comes on Tesday at Bexhill who are on a very good run of their own so we need to make sure we are mentally and physically ready for that on."