Haywards Heath Town reveal new manager

Former Three Bridges boss Martin Dynan has been appointed and joins from Isthmian South Central side South Park. He replaces Shaun Saunders who was axed this week.

"Like ourselves, Martin has the ambition to progress and to drive us forwards."

Haywards Heath Town's new boss Martin Dynan

Dynan, who has also been an assistant at Whyteleafe and Guildford City, will take charge from training next Tuesday and in the coming days we should be in a position to finalise and announce his supporting staff.'

Haywards Heath are currently fifth in the Isthmian South East Division.