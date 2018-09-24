Haywards Heath Town sign experienced striker from Eastbourne Town

Haywards Heath Town have signed experienced striker Evan Archibald from SCFL side Eastbourne Town.

The former Horsham frontman scored 25 goals for the South Coast club last season and has already scored another four this term.

The news was announced on the club's website. The story said: "He will be hoping that his goals can help turn Heath's run of draws into wins as the Blues look to climb further up the Bostik South East division table."

Archibald has also played for Dorking Wanderers, Hastings, Shoreham and was an SCFL winner with Horsham in 2015/16.

He started his career at Eastbourne Borough, making appearances for the club in the Conference National Division and also spent time playing in Finland for second division side AC Kajaani, where he finished as top scorer.