Haywards Heath Town sign midfielder as they prepare for Sittingbourne visit

Haywards Heath Town have signed midfielder Ansu Janneh.

The former Hastings United player joins as the club prepare to host Sittingbourne in the Bostik South East division.

The game kicks of at 3pm and they are also offering any Burgess Hill Town FC supporters who want football but no travel entry into Hanbury for £5 on production of their season ticket or a matchday programme.

