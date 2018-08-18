Haywards Heath Town start Bostik season with a defeat, Hillians lose at Tonbridge

Haywards Heath Town's first match in the Bostik South East ended in a 1-0 defeat to VCD Athletic.

Burgess Hill Town are still looking for their first win of the season after they lost 1-0 at Tonbridge Angels.

Lewis Finney is crowded out against VCD Athletic. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

In the SCFL Premier, Hassocks lost 3-1 to Peacehaven with Liam Benson scoring the consolation.

In Division 1, St Francis Rangers lost 4-0 to AFC Varndeanians.

Full reports to follow....