Haywards Heath Town stopper wins Golden Gloves Award for August
Haywards Heath Town goalkeeper Billy Collings is among the Isthmian League's Golden Gloves Award winners for August.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:23 am
Updated
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:24 am
The Blues stopper scooped the award after conceding just two goals in three Isthmian South East games this month.
The other winners are Folkestone Invicta keeper Tim Roberts in the Premier Division, Grays Athletic's Danny Sambridge in the North Division, and Uxbridge stopper Tyler Tobin in the South Central Division.
Heath have enjoyed a fine start to the new league campaign. They sit top of the table with three victories from three league fixtures.
The Blues will look to maintain their 100 per cent league record when they travel to VCD Athletic this Saturday.